Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $771.71 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.35. The stock had a trading volume of 584 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.88. Inter Parfums has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $80.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPAR. Citigroup lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

