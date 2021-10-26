Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $161.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.91.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $133.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.61. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total value of $206,529.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,795 shares of company stock valued at $14,341,050. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,420,000 after buying an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,287,000 after buying an additional 686,287 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

