Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells $2,037,840.00 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,247. The stock has a market cap of $124.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.67 and a 52 week high of $362.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.44.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

