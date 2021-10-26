Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 116.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000.

NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $62.85 and a 52 week high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

