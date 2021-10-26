Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.59

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.59 and traded as high as $19.16. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 1,018,268 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.59.

Get Invesco DB Agriculture Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DBA. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 725,283 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the second quarter worth about $10,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 52.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 439,904 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 1,401.1% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 418,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 391,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 183.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 508,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 329,169 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Agriculture Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.