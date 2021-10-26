Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 27,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 80,243 shares.The stock last traded at $206.51 and had previously closed at $206.51.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,452,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after buying an additional 16,732 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,134,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

