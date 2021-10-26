Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) from a b rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ISTR stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.01). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Investar will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Investar’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Investar by 111.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Investar by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

