IRISnet Price Tops $0.12 (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $133.29 million and $12.84 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, IRISnet has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00073605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00076682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.63 or 0.00102113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,275.45 or 0.99906020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,260.95 or 0.06947229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002671 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s launch date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,044,566,249 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,915,130 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

