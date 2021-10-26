iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,387,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374,957 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $132.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $127.91 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

