iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Asset Planning Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after purchasing an additional 332,537 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.70. 338,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,545,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

