iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.3% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWF traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.66. The stock had a trading volume of 22,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,962. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.63 and a 1-year high of $293.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $284.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

