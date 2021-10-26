Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) Financial Contrast

Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) and Thunder Mountain Gold (OTCMKTS:THMG) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jaguar Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Thunder Mountain Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thunder Mountain Gold has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaguar Mining $160.25 million 1.70 $72.28 million N/A N/A Thunder Mountain Gold $550,000.00 17.37 $1.22 million N/A N/A

Jaguar Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Mountain Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Jaguar Mining and Thunder Mountain Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaguar Mining 32.22% 20.92% 15.95% Thunder Mountain Gold 127.85% 49.53% 27.95%

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

About Thunder Mountain Gold

Thunder Mountain Gold, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of premier precious and base metal properties. Its projects include South Mountain located in southwest of Boise, Idaho and Trout Creek located in Nevada. The company was founded on November 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

