James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FSJ. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

LON FSJ opened at GBX 493.99 ($6.45) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £249.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 892.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 941.43. James Fisher and Sons has a 12-month low of GBX 490 ($6.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,323.42 ($17.29).

In related news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, with a total value of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

