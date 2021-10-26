James River Group (JRVR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. James River Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in James River Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of James River Group worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

