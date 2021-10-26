Jamf (BATS:JAMF) PT Raised to $59.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.14.

BATS:JAMF opened at $47.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

In other news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $152,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 281,531 shares in the company, valued at $9,853,585. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 68.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,498,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 372,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 13.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 184,471 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

