Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Regions Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

RF opened at $24.22 on Tuesday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,103,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,302,610,000 after purchasing an additional 432,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,824,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,009,000 after purchasing an additional 721,089 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,537,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,081,000 after acquiring an additional 198,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

