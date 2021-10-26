Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 23,961 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.07.

MAR opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.03. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $161.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $667,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

