Jefferies Group LLC Raises Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in US Foods by 307.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USFD. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

USFD opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.96 and a beta of 1.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

