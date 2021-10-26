JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share.

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 270,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,379. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.62. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBLU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JetBlue Airways stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.12% of JetBlue Airways worth $59,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

