John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 6.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ JBSS traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,491. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $981.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

