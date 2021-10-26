Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 103.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,663 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,898.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,657,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $132,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

