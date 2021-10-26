JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 421,908 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,809,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 421,908 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $5,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHX. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 2,769.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 347,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 335,847 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Athersys by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 285,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Athersys by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 57,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

ATHX opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John J. Harrington sold 21,050 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $30,733.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

