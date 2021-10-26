JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Price Target to GBX 142

Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 141 ($1.84) to GBX 142 ($1.86) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 166 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vivo Energy in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Vivo Energy alerts:

LON:VVO opened at GBX 107 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.99. Vivo Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 70.30 ($0.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.20 ($1.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38.

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.