JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 4,574 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA HACK opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $66.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.