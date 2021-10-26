JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in SI-BONE by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 150,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,103 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,252,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 24,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $47,267.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $69,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,300 shares of company stock worth $380,253. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $37.21. The stock has a market cap of $719.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 15.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 30.43% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

