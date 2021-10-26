JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Price Target to GBX 4,960

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,450 ($71.20) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a reduce rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,516 ($59.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,970.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,847.08. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

