JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,761 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

