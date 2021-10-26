JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of Photronics worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 523,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,700,000 after buying an additional 446,702 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 1,994.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 355,304 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Photronics by 22.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,064,000 after purchasing an additional 254,274 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Photronics by 207.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 133,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 90,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of PLAB opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $754.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $82,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,171 in the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.