JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Main Street Capital worth $5,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 953,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,312,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 14.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 570,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,432,000 after acquiring an additional 73,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 75.4% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 371,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,258,000 after acquiring an additional 159,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 214,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.62. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 126.72%. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.