JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 260

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.
LON:TCAP opened at GBX 159.12 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.66. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.
TP ICAP Group Company Profile
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.
