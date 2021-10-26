JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Price Target to GBX 260

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 159.12 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 200.66. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48. TP ICAP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 146.16 ($1.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 263.05 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.10, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Nicolas Breteau bought 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £31,290 ($40,880.59). Also, insider Kath Cates bought 10,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £17,019.75 ($22,236.41). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,658,975.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics divisions.

