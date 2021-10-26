JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Putnam Investments LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,079,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $945,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,584,673,000 after buying an additional 1,513,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,577,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,222,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,615 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,146,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,178,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,569,000 after purchasing an additional 743,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $171.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.41 and a 200-day moving average of $157.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $513.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

