JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 14,550 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 737,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Quantum were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum by 69.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Quantum by 34.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Quantum during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quantum by 89.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QMCO stock opened at $5.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. Quantum Co. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.15.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.81 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 39,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $215,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,927 shares of company stock worth $491,901 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

