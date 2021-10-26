JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Declares Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JCH stock opened at GBX 762.20 ($9.96) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 749.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 737.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The company has a market capitalization of £451.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20.

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust news, insider David Fletcher bought 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, with a total value of £335.28 ($438.05).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

