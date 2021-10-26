JT Stratford LLC Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,703 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 1.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,530 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of FB stock traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $323.76. 803,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. The firm has a market cap of $912.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.19.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock valued at $867,082,128. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.