Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading 5.2% Higher

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 36,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

About Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

