Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.215 billion to $1.315 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.580 EPS.
Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $27.49. 4,081,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,687,108. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.
Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Juniper Networks Company Profile
Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.
