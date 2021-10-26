KBR (KBR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

KBR (NYSE:KBR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect KBR to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. KBR has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.000-$2.200 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect KBR to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $43.49 on Tuesday. KBR has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

KBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

In other news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

