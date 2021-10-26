Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,500 Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTER) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Alkaline Water were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,750 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Alkaline Water by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Alkaline Water in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of WTER stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter. The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

WTER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $1.25 to $0.90 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

