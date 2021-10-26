Keep4r Reaches Market Cap of $436,391.14 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 26th. Keep4r has a total market capitalization of $436,391.14 and $1,014.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.05 or 0.00008084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00051314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.34 or 0.00211820 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00103661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Keep4r Coin Profile

Keep4r is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep4r should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.