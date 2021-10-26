Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 97,662 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Black Hills worth $11,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $72.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.77.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

