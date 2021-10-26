Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.01 and a one year high of $197.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

