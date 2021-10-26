Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,973,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,079 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERS opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative net margin of 57.50% and a negative return on equity of 62.92%. The company had revenue of $31.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

