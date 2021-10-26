Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $12,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after purchasing an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30,819.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,774,000 after purchasing an additional 486,645 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Shares of VAC opened at $154.70 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $91.61 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -52.98 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.