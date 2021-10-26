Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $15.65 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $15,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $116.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.07. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $118.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.51.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 6,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.19, for a total value of $541,115.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $7,509,004 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

