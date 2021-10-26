Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $13,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after buying an additional 488,687 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 44.3% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 710,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,975,000 after buying an additional 218,317 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter worth $4,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,720,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after buying an additional 37,597 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

NYSE:GBX opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4,670.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

About The Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.