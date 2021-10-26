Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,317 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,317 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Denbury worth $15,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Denbury stock opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. Denbury Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

