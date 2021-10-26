Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRYAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $134.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.0713 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

