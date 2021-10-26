Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 214,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,383,000. Bumble accounts for about 2.2% of Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Bumble by 777.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

