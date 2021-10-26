Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $229.62. The company had a trading volume of 301,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,742,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.14 and a 200-day moving average of $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

