Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,632 Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $170,272,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $83,498,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $73,325,000. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $57,642,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,794,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CGNT stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 1,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,930. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CGNT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.22.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

